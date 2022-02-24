Dr. Lise Brown, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lise Brown, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lise Brown, DO is a Dermatologist in Boynton Beach, FL. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Brown works at
Locations
Siperstein Dermatology Group9897 Hagen Ranch Rd, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 364-7774Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Skin and Cancer Associates201 NW 82nd Ave Ste 501, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 473-6750
Skin & Cancer Associates2100 E Hallandale Beach Blvd Ste 100, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009 Directions (954) 454-1066
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Brown. She is kind, patient and thorough. I never feel rushed. She takes the time to answer all my questions.
About Dr. Lise Brown, DO
- Dermatology
- English
- 1306947163
Education & Certifications
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Herpes Simplex Infection, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Cold Sore, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
