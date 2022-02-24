See All Dermatologists in Boynton Beach, FL
Dermatology
Dr. Lise Brown, DO is a Dermatologist in Boynton Beach, FL. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Brown works at Siperstein Dermatology Group in Boynton Beach, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL and Hallandale Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Herpes Simplex Infection, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Cold Sore along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Siperstein Dermatology Group
    9897 Hagen Ranch Rd, Boynton Beach, FL 33437
    Skin and Cancer Associates
    201 NW 82nd Ave Ste 501, Plantation, FL 33324
    Skin & Cancer Associates
    2100 E Hallandale Beach Blvd Ste 100, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Herpes Simplex Infection
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Cold Sore
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 24, 2022
    I highly recommend Dr. Brown. She is kind, patient and thorough. I never feel rushed. She takes the time to answer all my questions.
    Marion — Feb 24, 2022
    About Dr. Lise Brown, DO

    Dermatology
    English
    1306947163
    Education & Certifications

    Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Dermatology
