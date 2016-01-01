Overview

Dr. Lisbeth Keplinger, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.



Dr. Keplinger works at St Jude Heritage HC Orthopedics in Fullerton, CA with other offices in Brea, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Heel Spur and Ankle Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.