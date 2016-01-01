See All Podiatrists in Fullerton, CA
Dr. Lisbeth Keplinger, DPM

Podiatry
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lisbeth Keplinger, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.

Dr. Keplinger works at St Jude Heritage HC Orthopedics in Fullerton, CA with other offices in Brea, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Heel Spur and Ankle Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St Joseph Heritage Healthcare
    2141 N Harbor Blvd Ste 35000, Fullerton, CA 92835 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 626-8630
  2. 2
    St. Jude Heritage Medical Group
    100 E Valencia Mesa Dr Ste 206, Fullerton, CA 92835 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 446-5050
  3. 3
    Imperial Brea West 110
    955 W Imperial Hwy Ste 110, Brea, CA 92821 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 278-4263

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence St. Jude Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Fracture
Heel Spur
Ankle Fracture
Foot Fracture
Heel Spur
Ankle Fracture

Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Lisbeth Keplinger, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053571828
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisbeth Keplinger, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keplinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Keplinger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Keplinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Keplinger has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Heel Spur and Ankle Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keplinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Keplinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keplinger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keplinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keplinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

