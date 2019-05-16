Overview

Dr. Lisbeth Chang, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Chang works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Northridge, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

