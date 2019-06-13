Overview

Dr. Lisanne Laurier, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Spokane, WA. They graduated from MCMASTER UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.