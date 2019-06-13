Dr. Lisanne Laurier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laurier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisanne Laurier, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisanne Laurier, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Spokane, WA. They graduated from MCMASTER UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 907 S Perry St Ste 240, Spokane, WA 99202 Directions (509) 456-5433
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Laurier truly listens and understand female issues, especially those related to thyroid and hysterectomies.
About Dr. Lisanne Laurier, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1912999327
Education & Certifications
- MCMASTER UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
