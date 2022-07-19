Dr. Lisan Peng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisan Peng, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisan Peng, MD is a Dermatologist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY.
Locations
CAMP Lowell Medical Specialists3190 N Swan Rd, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 547-9700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Peng for several years now. She is unfailingly extremely thorough, helpful and pleasant. She seems to really care about her patients. Ditto for her assistant, Jacquie. I formerly went to a doc at a big dermatology office, where the emphasis was more on beauty than on medicine. Not for me!
About Dr. Lisan Peng, MD
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1992969414
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peng has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peng has seen patients for Dermatitis, Fungal Nail Infection and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Peng. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.