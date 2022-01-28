Dr. Lisamarie Colon-Ramirez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colon-Ramirez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisamarie Colon-Ramirez, MD
Dr. Lisamarie Colon-Ramirez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Omega Women's Care5695 Coral Ridge Dr, Coral Springs, FL 33076 Directions (954) 755-1411
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr. Colon is amazing, very responsive, patient and detailed! I feel as she has gone above and beyond to assist me with my health.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1932510393
- PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Colon-Ramirez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Colon-Ramirez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colon-Ramirez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Colon-Ramirez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colon-Ramirez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colon-Ramirez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colon-Ramirez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.