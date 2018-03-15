Dr. Maldonado has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lisamar Maldonado, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lisamar Maldonado, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS.
Dr. Maldonado works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Border Region Mental Health and Mental Retardation1500 PAPPAS ST, Laredo, TX 78041 Directions (956) 794-3000
-
2
University of Texas Medical Branch301 University Blvd, Galveston, TX 77555 Directions (409) 747-9789MondayClosedTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maldonado?
Dr. Maldonado is very patient and understanding and a great listener. She takes her time asking questions to the parent and the patient to get a thorough understanding and be able to give a appropriate diagnosis. She is both my children’s Dr and they both feel very comfortable sharing with her there thoughts and opinions and best of all she doesn’t rush to medicate.
About Dr. Lisamar Maldonado, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1316127467
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maldonado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maldonado works at
Dr. Maldonado has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Conduct Disorder and Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maldonado on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Maldonado has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maldonado.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maldonado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maldonado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.