Overview

Dr. Lisabeth Carlisle, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ventura County Medical Center.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.