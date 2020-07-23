See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Parker, CO
Dr. Lisa Zuraff-Perryman, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Lisa Zuraff-Perryman, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4 (28)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Lisa Zuraff-Perryman, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Parker, CO. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Parker Adventist Hospital.

Dr. Zuraff-Perryman works at Lisa A Zuraff-Perryman MD in Parker, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Colorado Colon & Rectal Specialists
    9397 Crown Crest Blvd Ste 301, Parker, CO 80138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 840-8822

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parker Adventist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hemorrhoids
Constipation
Anal Fissure
Hemorrhoids
Constipation
Anal Fissure

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal Itch Chevron Icon
Anal Sphincter Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colonic Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Condyloma Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Banding Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Internal Anal Sphincter Myopathy Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Pruritus Ani Chevron Icon
Rectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Rectal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Diseases Chevron Icon
Rectal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Rectal-Colon Bleeding Chevron Icon
Rectocele Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Zuraff-Perryman?

    Jul 23, 2020
    Relief!
    — Jul 23, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lisa Zuraff-Perryman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lisa Zuraff-Perryman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Zuraff-Perryman to family and friends

    Dr. Zuraff-Perryman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Zuraff-Perryman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lisa Zuraff-Perryman, MD.

    About Dr. Lisa Zuraff-Perryman, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417956343
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ochsner Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Minnesota Hospital and Clinics
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Chicago Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Macalester College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Zuraff-Perryman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zuraff-Perryman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zuraff-Perryman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zuraff-Perryman works at Lisa A Zuraff-Perryman MD in Parker, CO. View the full address on Dr. Zuraff-Perryman’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Zuraff-Perryman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zuraff-Perryman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zuraff-Perryman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zuraff-Perryman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Lisa Zuraff-Perryman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.