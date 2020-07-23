Overview

Dr. Lisa Zuraff-Perryman, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Parker, CO. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Parker Adventist Hospital.



Dr. Zuraff-Perryman works at Lisa A Zuraff-Perryman MD in Parker, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.