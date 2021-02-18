See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Middletown, NJ
Geriatric Medicine
Dr. Lisa Zimmerman, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Middletown, NJ. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center.

Dr. Zimmerman works at Family Wellness Center in Middletown, NJ with other offices in Tinton Falls, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Family Wellness Center
    1680 STATE ROUTE 35, Middletown, NJ 07748 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 671-3730
    Laser Cosmetic Center
    776 Shrewsbury Ave Ste 103, Tinton Falls, NJ 07724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
  • Monmouth Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaccination
Geriatric Assessment
Diarrhea
Vaccination
Geriatric Assessment
Diarrhea

Vaccination Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Evaluation Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura

Feb 18, 2021
I highly recommend Dr Zimmermanm . I see some posts that the dosent give long term antibiotics. Not true I had a severe case she gave me long term antibiotic she worked very hard to get me well. She is the expert and every case is different I did two long term rounds of iv antibiotics . In the end it was her herbal treatments ozone and peroxide that made me well. She will work her tail off until she finds a solution I am very grateful I found her.
Karen Mondello — Feb 18, 2021
About Dr. Lisa Zimmerman, MD

  • Geriatric Medicine
  • English
  • 1427085653
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lisa Zimmerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zimmerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Zimmerman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Zimmerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

21 patients have reviewed Dr. Zimmerman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zimmerman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zimmerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zimmerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

