Dr. Lisa Zheng, MD

Pediatrics
4 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lisa Zheng, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Germantown, MD. They completed their residency with howard university hospital

Dr. Zheng works at Spectrum Pediatrics in Germantown, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Spectrum Pediatrics
    Spectrum Pediatrics
5 Executive Park Ct, Germantown, MD 20874
(301) 916-9696

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Asthma

Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Lisa Zheng, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1508857616
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • howard university hospital
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Zheng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zheng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zheng has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zheng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zheng works at Spectrum Pediatrics in Germantown, MD. View the full address on Dr. Zheng’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Zheng. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zheng.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zheng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zheng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

