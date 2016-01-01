Dr. Zbaraschuk has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lisa Zbaraschuk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lisa Zbaraschuk, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Steven J Engelberg MD Ps2271 NE 51st St, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions (206) 522-8553
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lisa Zbaraschuk, MD
- Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1245301415
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Dr. Zbaraschuk accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zbaraschuk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Zbaraschuk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zbaraschuk.
