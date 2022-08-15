Dr. Zakhary has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lisa Zakhary, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Zakhary, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.
Dr. Zakhary works at
Locations
Massachusetts General Hospital15 Parkman St Ste 815, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 724-5600
Dermcare Physicians and Surgeons22 Mill St, Arlington, MA 02476 Directions (781) 646-0500
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Z is an extremely thorough, experienced, helpful, and kind psychiatrist. I had a consultation with her and she did an extremely deep dive on my conditions, symptoms, and medication history and helped me come up with a concrete plan for moving forward. The consultation appointment we had was extremely thorough, and she was very attentive to my concerns and carefully listened to and responded to all of my thoughts. I highly recommend Dr. Z!
About Dr. Lisa Zakhary, MD
- Psychiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY
- Psychiatry
