Dr. Lisa Zakhary, MD

Psychiatry
3 (19)
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lisa Zakhary, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.

Dr. Zakhary works at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA with other offices in Arlington, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Eating Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Massachusetts General Hospital
    15 Parkman St Ste 815, Boston, MA 02114 (617) 724-5600
    Dermcare Physicians and Surgeons
    22 Mill St, Arlington, MA 02476 (781) 646-0500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Massachusetts General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Eating Disorders
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Eating Disorders

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Aug 15, 2022
    Dr. Z is an extremely thorough, experienced, helpful, and kind psychiatrist. I had a consultation with her and she did an extremely deep dive on my conditions, symptoms, and medication history and helped me come up with a concrete plan for moving forward. The consultation appointment we had was extremely thorough, and she was very attentive to my concerns and carefully listened to and responded to all of my thoughts. I highly recommend Dr. Z!
    About Dr. Lisa Zakhary, MD

    Psychiatry
    16 years of experience
    English
    1831382977
    Education & Certifications

    HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY
    Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zakhary has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zakhary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zakhary has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Eating Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zakhary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Zakhary. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zakhary.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zakhary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zakhary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

