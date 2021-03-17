Overview

Dr. Lisa Young, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Ocala, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WEST ALABAMA and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala.



Dr. Young works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Obesity and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.