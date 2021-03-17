Dr. Lisa Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Young, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lisa Young, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Ocala, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WEST ALABAMA and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala.
Dr. Young works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Florida Medical Associates LLC Ocala 22955 SE 3rd Ct Ste B, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 509-9900
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Ocala
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Young?
Lisa Young has changed my life for the better. I was a Type 1 diabetic taking 4 to 6 injections of insulin a day with an A1c of 10. I had low sugars of 20 having to have paramedics revive me with D50 frequently. Now my blood sugar is under the best control I have ever had since being diagnosed when 8 years old. I feel so much better now. Her staff has always been so nice and helpful to me. Dr Young has never rushed my appointments and always answers any questions I have and explaining them so I can understand. I recommend Lisa Young MD. Thank you for changing my life Dr Young
About Dr. Lisa Young, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1861694911
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WEST ALABAMA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Young has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Young accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Young works at
Dr. Young has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Obesity and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Young on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.