Dr. Lisa Young, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Young, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Locations
Sutherland Cardiology Clinic7460 Wolf River Blvd, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 763-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist University Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was seeing a different cardiologist who was monitoring my heart situation. Due to family history I was very high risk. This doctor had me on medications and saw no urgency for further evaluation. My insurance plan changed and I started seeing doctor Young. After looking at my history and listening to my heart she wanted me in for a cardiac catheterization. The catherization showed near complete blockages in all my cardiac arteries and she wanted me to have bypass surgery as soon as possible. 2 days later I was given the bypass surgery. Today, almost 3 years later, I am doing well. Doctor Young's excellent diagnostic skill saved me. And, she is a lovely person as well.
About Dr. Lisa Young, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1073513008
Education & Certifications
- Regl Naval Med Ctr
- Naval Medical Center (Portsmouth) Program
- U Md
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Dr. Young has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Young accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Young works at
Dr. Young has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Sinus Tachycardia and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Young on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.