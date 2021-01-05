Overview

Dr. Lisa Wynn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.



Dr. Wynn works at Lone Tree Pediatrics in Lone Tree, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.