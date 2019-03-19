Overview

Dr. Lisa Wright, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Murrells Inlet, SC. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.



Dr. Wright works at Grand Strand Primary Care Internal Medicine - Murrells Inlet in Murrells Inlet, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.