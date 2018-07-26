Dr. Lisa Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Wong, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Wong, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Hi.
Locations
MDVIP - Honolulu, Hawaii - 1380 Lusitana - Ste 5061380 Lusitana St Ste 506, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 523-1658
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Open- minded, approachable, available, good communicator, very personable and caring.
About Dr. Lisa Wong, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1891760260
Education & Certifications
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- Georgetown University Medical Center Washington Dc
- Univ Of Hi
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.