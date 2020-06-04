Overview

Dr. Lisa Wolfe, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Wolfe works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.