Dr. Lisa Wolfe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lisa Wolfe, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Wolfe works at
Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medical Group675 N Saint Clair St Ste 18-250, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wolfe consulted on my wife's care when she recently was an inpatient at NMH. Dr. Wolfe and her team of fellows and residents were extraordinarily empathic, thorough and excellent. They were outstanding! Many many thanks.
About Dr. Lisa Wolfe, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1336166800
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
Frequently Asked Questions
