Dr. Lisa Wohl, MD

Ophthalmology
Dr. Lisa Wohl, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bloomingdale, IL. They graduated from Tufts University Boston Ma and is affiliated with AdventHealth GlenOaks.

Dr. Wohl works at Duly Health and Care in Bloomingdale, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ophthalmology
    303 E Army Trail Rd Ste 200, Bloomingdale, IL 60108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 351-2030

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth GlenOaks

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Visual Field Defects
Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Visual Field Defects
Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders

Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Pekin Insurance
    • Pipefitters
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 20, 2022
    Dr wohl is good sometimes if you're not in a wheelchair then she tells you to get out of the wheelchair cause she cailms she can't do a eye exam when you are in a wheelchair when does a doctor tell someone to get out of a wheelchair and the helpertell you you are a good girl like you are a 9 years old I think they need to have a meeting with someone from the medical place
    Joan chung — Jul 20, 2022
    About Dr. Lisa Wohl, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1598701625
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Illinois
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    • Tufts University Boston Ma
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Wohl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wohl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wohl has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wohl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wohl works at Duly Health and Care in Bloomingdale, IL. View the full address on Dr. Wohl’s profile.

    Dr. Wohl has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wohl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Wohl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wohl.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wohl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wohl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

