Dr. Lisa Witkin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lisa Witkin, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med|Johns Hopkins Univ Sch Of Med|Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine|Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
Center for Comprehensive Spine Care240 E 59th St Fl 2, New York, NY 10022 Directions (888) 922-2257
Pain Management Lower Manhattan156 William St Fl 11, New York, NY 10038 Directions (646) 962-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have injections downtown and follow up zoom consultations. All are done in a timely, professional way. Dr. Witkin seems fully briefed, keeps me informed, all unhurried which I appreciate. She promptly responds to portal correspondence, prescription needs. I recommend her whole-heartedly.
About Dr. Lisa Witkin, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1255508032
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery|Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med|Johns Hopkins Univ Sch Of Med|Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine|Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Witkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Witkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Witkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Witkin has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Witkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
126 patients have reviewed Dr. Witkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Witkin.
