Overview

Dr. Lisa Wirth, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They completed their residency with University Of Al Hospital



Dr. Wirth works at Lisa A Wirth MD in Gainesville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback), Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.