Dr. Lisa Wildcatt, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lisa Wildcatt, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF ND SCH OF MED AND HLTH SCI and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital.

Dr. Wildcatt works at Pediatric Associates of Tampa Bay, LLC in Plantation, FL with other offices in Brandon, FL and Riverview, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jacksonville Pediatric Associates
    900 S Pine Island Rd Ste 800, Plantation, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 940-6016
  2. 2
    Pediatric Associates Tampa Bay
    602 Vonderburg Dr Ste 101, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 689-7571
  3. 3
    Riverview/Winthrop
    11260 Sullivan St, Riverview, FL 33578 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 689-7571
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Brandon Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 27, 2021
    Dr. Wildcatt is extremely caring, professional and is great with kids. I’ve never had issues at this practice.
    Ashia — Feb 27, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Lisa Wildcatt, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1447315171
    Education & Certifications

    • Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinics
    • UNIV OF ND SCH OF MED AND HLTH SCI
    • University of North Dakota / Main Campus
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Wildcatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wildcatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wildcatt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wildcatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Wildcatt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wildcatt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wildcatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wildcatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

