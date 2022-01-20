Overview

Dr. Lisa Whiteaker, MD is a Dermatologist in Cookeville, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med.



Dr. Whiteaker works at Lisa Whiteaker MD in Cookeville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Actinic Keratosis and Impetigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.