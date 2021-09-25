Dr. Lisa White, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa White, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa White, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford.
Locations
MMC General Surgery1272 Garrison Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 867-8040
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Kind and patient Doctor!
About Dr. Lisa White, MD
- General Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Hospital, General Surgery
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- University of Tennessee
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. White has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. White accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.