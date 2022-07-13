Overview

Dr. Lisa Weissmann, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Everett, MA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHA Cambridge Hospital and Mount Auburn Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Hodgkin's Disease and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.