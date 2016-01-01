Dr. Lisa Weinstock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinstock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Weinstock, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Weinstock, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
- 1 153 E Main St Ste E, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 242-5212
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lisa Weinstock, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1184844128
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weinstock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weinstock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinstock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinstock.
