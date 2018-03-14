Dr. Weiler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lisa Weiler, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Weiler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Iu Health Bloomington Hospital.
Locations
Southern Indiana Physicians for Women1010 W 2nd St, Bloomington, IN 47403 Directions (812) 334-3955
IU Health Bloomington2651 E Discovery Pkwy, Bloomington, IN 47408 Directions (812) 353-5252
Hospital Affiliations
- Iu Health Bloomington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Weiler is excellent. She gives you straight answers, is very knowledgeable and is compassionate. I always recommend her to friends.
About Dr. Lisa Weiler, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent Hospital And Health Services
- Indiana U, School of Medicine
Dr. Weiler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weiler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weiler has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weiler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.