Dr. Lisa Weiler, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (13)
Call for new patient details
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lisa Weiler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Iu Health Bloomington Hospital.

Dr. Weiler works at Southern Indiana Physicians Wmn in Bloomington, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southern Indiana Physicians for Women
    1010 W 2nd St, Bloomington, IN 47403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 334-3955
  2. 2
    IU Health Bloomington
    2651 E Discovery Pkwy, Bloomington, IN 47408 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 353-5252

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Iu Health Bloomington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Lisa Weiler, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1427033778
    Education & Certifications

    • St Vincent Hospital And Health Services
    • St Vincent Hospital And Health Services
    • Indiana U, School of Medicine
