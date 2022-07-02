Overview

Dr. Lisa Weber, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Patterson Health Center, South Central Kansas Medical Center, Sumner County Hospital District No. 1 and William Newton Hospital.



Dr. Weber works at Kansas Nephrology Physicians, P.A. in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Proteinuria and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.