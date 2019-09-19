Overview

Dr. Lisa Webb, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Griffin Hospital.



Dr. Webb works at Neurological Specialists, P.C. in Fairfield, CT with other offices in Stratford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.