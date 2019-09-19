Dr. Lisa Webb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Webb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Webb, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Griffin Hospital.
Neurological Specialists P.C.52 Beach Rd Ste 202, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 254-0284Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Neurological Specialists2590 Main St Fl 2, Stratford, CT 06615 Directions (203) 377-5988
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group99 Hawley Ln Ste 1120, Stratford, CT 06614 Directions (203) 377-5988Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Griffin Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Very knowledgeable and thorough.
- Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1063458800
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- University Of Connecticut-Hartford Hospital
- Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Webb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Webb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Webb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Webb has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Webb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Webb. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Webb.
