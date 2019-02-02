See All Dermatologists in Kansas City, KS
Dermatology
Dr. Lisa Waxman, MD is a Dermatologist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Medical Center.

Dr. Waxman works at Providence Medical Group in Kansas City, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Providence Medical Group
    8919 Parallel Pkwy Ste 555, Kansas City, KS 66112

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Providence Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Itchy Skin
Warts
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Warts
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Granuloma of Skin
Impetigo
Intertrigo
Jock Itch
Keloid Scar
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Psoriasis
Ringworm
Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne
Athlete's Foot
Bedsores
Birthmark
Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cold Sore
Contact Dermatitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Genital Herpes
Genital Warts
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Lichen Planus
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Parapsoriasis
Pemphigoid
Pityriasis Rosea
Rosacea
Shingles
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Tinea Versicolor
    Aetna
    American Enterprise Group
    American Republic
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    AvMed
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    CoreSource
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Golden Rule
    Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    Humana
    Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    Medicaid
    Medico
    MultiPlan
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 02, 2019
    Very friendly and caring. Took care of precancerous spots on my face.
    KS — Feb 02, 2019
    About Dr. Lisa Waxman, MD

    Specialties
    Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1679586366
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    University Kans School Med
    Internship
    Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Waxman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waxman is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Waxman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Waxman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Waxman works at Providence Medical Group in Kansas City, KS. View the full address on Dr. Waxman's profile.

    Dr. Waxman has seen patients for Itchy Skin and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waxman on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Waxman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waxman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waxman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waxman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

