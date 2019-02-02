Dr. Lisa Waxman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waxman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Waxman, MD
Dr. Lisa Waxman, MD is a Dermatologist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Medical Center.
Providence Medical Group8919 Parallel Pkwy Ste 555, Kansas City, KS 66112 Directions (913) 788-7099
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Medical Center
Very friendly and caring. Took care of precancerous spots on my face.
- Dermatology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- University Kans School Med
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Waxman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waxman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waxman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waxman has seen patients for Itchy Skin and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waxman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Waxman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waxman.
