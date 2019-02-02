Overview

Dr. Lisa Waxman, MD is a Dermatologist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Medical Center.



Dr. Waxman works at Providence Medical Group in Kansas City, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.