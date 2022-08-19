Overview

Dr. Lisa Wasserman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SASKATCHEWAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Wasserman works at SPORTS AND ORTHOPAEDIC SPECIALISTS, PA in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Blaine, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open, Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Ankle Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.