Dr. Wasserman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lisa Wasserman, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Wasserman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SASKATCHEWAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Wasserman works at
Locations
-
1
Sports and Orthopaedic Specialists, PA8100 W 78th St Ste 225, Minneapolis, MN 55439 Directions (952) 946-9777
-
2
Sports & Orthopaedic Specialists11855 Ulysses St NE, Blaine, MN 55434 Directions (952) 946-9777
Hospital Affiliations
- Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wasserman?
I don't understand the numerous negative reviews Dr. Wasserman has received. She was on time and thoroughly answered every question about my broken ankle. We discussed treatment options and the pros and cons of each one, and at no point did I feel rushed or dismissed. I found her to be compassionate and she encouraged me to do what I love in spite of some limitations. I fully trust and highly recommend her!
About Dr. Lisa Wasserman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, French
- 1548222482
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SASKATCHEWAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wasserman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wasserman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wasserman works at
Dr. Wasserman has seen patients for Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open, Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Ankle Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wasserman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wasserman speaks French.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Wasserman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wasserman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wasserman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wasserman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.