Overview

Dr. Lisa Wasemiller-Smith, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They completed their residency with University OK Health Science Center



Dr. Wasemiller-Smith works at Lakeside Women's Hospital in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Symptomatic Menopause, Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status and Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.