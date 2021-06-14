Dr. Lisa Wasemiller-Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wasemiller-Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Wasemiller-Smith, MD
Dr. Lisa Wasemiller-Smith, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They completed their residency with University OK Health Science Center
Oklahoma City11200 N Portland Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 936-1100
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Wonderful, caring doctor; extremely conscientious and knowledgeable. I have been going to her for more than 33 years. She’s the very best ever!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1417954504
- University OK Health Science Center
Dr. Wasemiller-Smith has seen patients for Symptomatic Menopause, Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status and Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wasemiller-Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
