Overview

Dr. Lisa Wamack, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from MERCY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.



Dr. Wamack works at Chattanooga Sports Medicine and Orthopedics in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.