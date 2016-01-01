Dr. Lisa Vusse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vusse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Vusse, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Vusse, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA.
Dr. Vusse works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UW Medicine Primary & Urgent Care at Issaquah1959 NE Pacific 3 Fl St Rm Sp-31, Seattle, WA 98195 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vusse?
About Dr. Lisa Vusse, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1962508507
Education & Certifications
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Vusse using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Vusse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vusse works at
Dr. Vusse has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vusse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vusse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vusse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.