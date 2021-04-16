Overview

Dr. Lisa Vickers, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital, Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.



Dr. Vickers works at Beacon Orthopaedics in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Batavia, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.