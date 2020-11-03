See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Manahawkin, NJ
Dr. Lisa Vernon, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lisa Vernon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Manahawkin, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    85 Nautilus Dr Ste A, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 (609) 807-1414

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of New Jersey
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • QualCare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 03, 2020
    First visit to Dr. Vernon. Always nerve-racking for me. Wonderful office staff and terrific doctor. Felt immediately at ease. Dr. Vernon explained everything in detail and offered options to make my own informed decisions. I highly recommend Dr. Vernon to anyone looking for a partner in managing her own healthcare.
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Lisa Vernon, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1447223128
    Education & Certifications

    • Jersey Shore University Medical Center
    • University Of Tennessee Chattanooga
    • Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
    • Prairie View A&M University
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Vernon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vernon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vernon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vernon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Vernon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vernon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vernon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vernon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

