Dr. Lisa Vaughn, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Vaughn works at SWLA Center For Health Services in Lake Charles, LA with other offices in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.