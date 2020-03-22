Overview

Dr. Lisa Vasak, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atascadero, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Vasak works at Med Plus Atascadero in Atascadero, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.