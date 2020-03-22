Dr. Lisa Vasak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vasak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Vasak, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Vasak, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atascadero, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Vasak works at
Locations
Dignity Health Urgent Care - Atascadero5920 West Mall, Atascadero, CA 93422 Directions (805) 461-2131Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I took my toddler son to see Dr. Vasak at another Urgent Care in Paso a few years ago for ear infections and had good experiences with her then. I was happy to see that she’s now the doctor at my primary care’s walk-in clinic in Atascadero. She listened to my concerns and explained everything in layman’s terms. I found her to be knowledgeable, professional, and friendly. My kids and I have had several visits with Dr. Vasak over the years and have always had a good experience.
About Dr. Lisa Vasak, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1023081510
Education & Certifications
- St Mary's Med Center
- St Mary's Med Center
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vasak has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vasak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vasak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vasak works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Vasak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vasak.
