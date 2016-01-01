Dr. Lisa Troyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Troyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Troyer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lisa Troyer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Chippenham Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital and Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Troyer works at
Locations
-
1
Commonwealth Perinatal Services - Forest Avenue7601 Forest Ave Ste 336, Richmond, VA 23229 Directions (804) 944-9930Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Commonwealth Perinatal Services - Johnston Willis Drive1051 Johnston Willis Dr Ste 110, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 Directions (804) 369-9184
-
3
Commonwealth Perinatal Services - Spotsylvania Pkwy4604 Spotsylvania Pkwy Ste 303, Fredericksburg, VA 22408 Directions (540) 904-4509
-
4
Commonwealth Perinatal Services - Williamsburg5388 Discovery Park Blvd Ste 120A, Williamsburg, VA 23188 Directions (757) 208-3787
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Troyer?
About Dr. Lisa Troyer, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1598749186
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER
- Creighton University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Troyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Troyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Troyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Troyer works at
Dr. Troyer has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Gestational Diabetes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Troyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Troyer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Troyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Troyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Troyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.