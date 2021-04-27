See All General Surgeons in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Lisa Tolnitch, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (29)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Dr. Lisa Tolnitch, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital.

Dr. Tolnitch works at Duke Raleigh Hospital in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Mastectomy, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Lumpectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Drah Breast Surgery of Raleigh
    4101 Macon Pond Rd, Raleigh, NC 27607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 782-8200
  2. 2
    Duke Raleigh Hospital
    3400 Wake Forest Rd, Raleigh, NC 27609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 954-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Duke Health Raleigh Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Mastectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Lumpectomy
Mastectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Lumpectomy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 27, 2021
    Dr. Lisa Tolnitch was highly recommended to me after my initial Triple Negative Breast Cancer diagnosis. I was told by multiple people in the health care profession that she was the best cancer surgeon anywhere. Former patients also highly recommended Dr. Tolnitch for her thorough, compassionate, exemplary care. On my first visit, Dr. Tolnitch's genuine kindness, skillfulness, and thorough exam let my husband and I know we were in the best hands. Dr. Tolnitch took a long time to thoroughly explain the treatment plan, answering all of our questions. She assigned an oncologist to me, met with her prior to my first appointment, and had the treatment plan already in place. Dr. Tolnitch skillfully preformed the double mastectomy after chemotherapy and were was no residual cancer or lymph node cancer present. To say she is a blessing to her patients is an understatement. She is an asset to her patients, their families, and Duke Women's Cancer Care Raleigh.
    Elizabeth Ward — Apr 27, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Lisa Tolnitch, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1962486514
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Tolnitch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tolnitch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tolnitch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tolnitch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tolnitch works at Duke Raleigh Hospital in Raleigh, NC. View the full address on Dr. Tolnitch’s profile.

    Dr. Tolnitch has seen patients for Mastectomy, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Lumpectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tolnitch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Tolnitch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tolnitch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tolnitch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tolnitch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

