Dr. Lisa Tolnitch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tolnitch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Tolnitch, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Tolnitch, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital.
Dr. Tolnitch works at
Locations
-
1
Drah Breast Surgery of Raleigh4101 Macon Pond Rd, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 782-8200
-
2
Duke Raleigh Hospital3400 Wake Forest Rd, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 954-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke Health Raleigh Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tolnitch?
Dr. Lisa Tolnitch was highly recommended to me after my initial Triple Negative Breast Cancer diagnosis. I was told by multiple people in the health care profession that she was the best cancer surgeon anywhere. Former patients also highly recommended Dr. Tolnitch for her thorough, compassionate, exemplary care. On my first visit, Dr. Tolnitch's genuine kindness, skillfulness, and thorough exam let my husband and I know we were in the best hands. Dr. Tolnitch took a long time to thoroughly explain the treatment plan, answering all of our questions. She assigned an oncologist to me, met with her prior to my first appointment, and had the treatment plan already in place. Dr. Tolnitch skillfully preformed the double mastectomy after chemotherapy and were was no residual cancer or lymph node cancer present. To say she is a blessing to her patients is an understatement. She is an asset to her patients, their families, and Duke Women's Cancer Care Raleigh.
About Dr. Lisa Tolnitch, MD
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1962486514
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tolnitch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tolnitch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tolnitch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tolnitch works at
Dr. Tolnitch has seen patients for Mastectomy, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Lumpectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tolnitch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Tolnitch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tolnitch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tolnitch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tolnitch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.