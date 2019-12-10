Dr. Lisa Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Thomas, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Thomas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in North Conway, NH.
Dr. Thomas works at
Locations
Memorial Hospital3073 White Mountain Hwy, North Conway, NH 03860 Directions (207) 774-2642
Northern Light Mercy Hospital144 State St, Portland, ME 04101 Directions (207) 879-3770
Lincolnhealth Miles Campus35 Miles St, Damariscotta, ME 04543 Directions (207) 523-4880
Turning Point Cardiac Rehabilitation96 Campus Dr, Scarborough, ME 04074 Directions (207) 885-9905
Hospital Affiliations
- Maine Medical Center
- Memorial Hospital
- Northern Light Mercy Hospital
- Pen Bay Medical Center
- Southern Maine Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Explains things so even I can understand, great doctor, very nice lady.
About Dr. Lisa Thomas, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1508892449
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Congenital Heart Defects and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.