Dr. Lisa Thomas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lisa Thomas, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Dunmore, PA. They specialize in Hematology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Moses Taylor Hospital and Regional Hospital Of Scranton.
Dr. Thomas works at
Locations
Hematology Onco Asso Nrth Estpa1100 Meade St, Dunmore, PA 18512 Directions (570) 342-3675
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Community Medical Center
- Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
- Moses Taylor Hospital
- Regional Hospital Of Scranton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thomas?
Dr. Thomas is the most caring and dedicated doctor I have ever met. She goes above and beyond to help and she will be there for you.. She even helped me get appointments with other specialists that weren't supposed to be seeing new patients.
About Dr. Lisa Thomas, MD
- Hematology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1346239894
Education & Certifications
- University Pittsburgh Med Center
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Medical College of Pennsylvania
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.