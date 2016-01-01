Overview

Dr. Lisa Thomas, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Thomas works at Center for Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine, PA in Mooresville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.