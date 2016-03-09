Overview

Dr. Lisa Tank, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They completed their residency with New York Methodist Hospital



Dr. Tank works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in Saddle Brook, NJ, Fair Lawn, NJ, Emerson, NJ, Teaneck, NJ, Paramus, NJ, Lodi, NJ and Oradell, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.