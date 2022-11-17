Dr. Szubin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lisa Szubin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lisa Szubin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES.
Dr. Szubin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Symra A. Cohn M.d. PC3 E 71st St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 249-7978
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Szubin?
Dr. Szubin combines state of the art knowledge in her field with genuine care and accessibility to her patients- rare indeed!
About Dr. Lisa Szubin, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1871511600
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Szubin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Szubin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Szubin works at
Dr. Szubin has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Szubin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Szubin speaks Hebrew.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Szubin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szubin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Szubin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Szubin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.