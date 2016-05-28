See All Pediatricians in Mesquite, TX
Dr. Lisa Swanson, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Dr. Lisa Swanson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center and Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas.

Dr. Swanson works at Mesquite Pediatric Associates in Mesquite, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans.

    Mesquite Pediatric Associates
    18601 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy Ste 615, Mesquite, TX 75150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 613-3883

  • Baylor University Medical Center
  • Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas

ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies
Asthma
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies
Asthma

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Scott & White Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    May 28, 2016
    She cares, she spends time with you and gives a crap - to be frank. This does mean that she may spend extra time with other patients, so waits are typical. But when your kiddo is sick and needs to be seen, she is always willing to help/go the extra mile. We have been so fortunate to have her as our families pediatrician.
    Fawthur McParrent in Forney, TX — May 28, 2016
    About Dr. Lisa Swanson, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
    Dr. Lisa Swanson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swanson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Swanson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Swanson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Swanson works at Mesquite Pediatric Associates in Mesquite, TX. View the full address on Dr. Swanson’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Swanson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swanson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swanson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swanson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

