See All Allergists & Immunologists in Highland Park, IL
Dr. Lisa Sullivan, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Lisa Sullivan, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3 (17)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Lisa Sullivan, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Highland Park Hospital, Northwest Community Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Skokie Hospital.

Dr. Sullivan works at Lisa Sullivan, MD - Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology in Highland Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hives along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Allergy & Immunology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Maaz Mohiuddin, MD
Dr. Maaz Mohiuddin, MD
10 (119)
View Profile
Dr. Rebekah Costello, DO
Dr. Rebekah Costello, DO
6 (12)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    PANACEA Allergy
    737 Saint Johns Ave, Highland Park, IL 60035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 805-8088

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Condell Medical Center
  • Highland Park Hospital
  • Northwest Community Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
  • Skokie Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hives
Pollen Allergy
Asthma
Hives
Pollen Allergy
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Combined Immunity Deficiency Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Fatigue Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fatigue
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immune Disorders Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Infections Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Mast Cell Diseases Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sullivan?

    Aug 23, 2022
    Dr. Sullivan herself is a great Doctor, but but there are some negatives. She helped me when others couldn't. She knows her field, and takes the time to answer all your questions, explain her thinking, and give you a written plan of treatment. Usually you see her PA first to ask the questions, run preliminary tests, and then the Doctor will come in and explain things. But when Covid hit, the practice was forced to close the Buffalo Grove office, so the only location is Highland Park - Not too bad considering the care one gets. I understand that it IS a business, and Covid hit the practice hard. From what I was told, the Doctor is doing research and has a gig with the Great Lakes Naval facility. But Dr. Sullivan is not seeing patients herself yet and relies on her PA's for that, and consults for treatment. The main negative now is there seems to be dual billing - both the PA and Dr. Sullivan submit charges, so yes it DOES seem excessive. I hope someday they'll reopen another office
    — Aug 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lisa Sullivan, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lisa Sullivan, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sullivan to family and friends

    Dr. Sullivan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sullivan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lisa Sullivan, MD.

    About Dr. Lisa Sullivan, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386650273
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rush University
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Driscoll Childrens Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Florida
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Florida State University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Sullivan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sullivan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sullivan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sullivan works at Lisa Sullivan, MD - Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology in Highland Park, IL. View the full address on Dr. Sullivan’s profile.

    Dr. Sullivan has seen patients for Hives, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sullivan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sullivan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sullivan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sullivan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Lisa Sullivan, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.