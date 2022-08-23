Dr. Lisa Sullivan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sullivan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Sullivan, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Highland Park Hospital, Northwest Community Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Skokie Hospital.
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Highland Park Hospital
- Northwest Community Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
- Skokie Hospital
Dr. Sullivan herself is a great Doctor, but but there are some negatives. She helped me when others couldn't. She knows her field, and takes the time to answer all your questions, explain her thinking, and give you a written plan of treatment. Usually you see her PA first to ask the questions, run preliminary tests, and then the Doctor will come in and explain things. But when Covid hit, the practice was forced to close the Buffalo Grove office, so the only location is Highland Park - Not too bad considering the care one gets. I understand that it IS a business, and Covid hit the practice hard. From what I was told, the Doctor is doing research and has a gig with the Great Lakes Naval facility. But Dr. Sullivan is not seeing patients herself yet and relies on her PA's for that, and consults for treatment. The main negative now is there seems to be dual billing - both the PA and Dr. Sullivan submit charges, so yes it DOES seem excessive. I hope someday they'll reopen another office
About Dr. Lisa Sullivan, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1386650273
Education & Certifications
- Rush University
- Driscoll Childrens Hospital
- University of Florida
- Florida State University
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
