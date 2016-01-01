Overview

Dr. Lisa Strate, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Gastritis and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

