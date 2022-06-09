See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Oceanside, CA
Dr. Lisa Strahm, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lisa Strahm, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Oceanside, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of Berne, Switzerland and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.

Dr. Strahm works at Tri-City Endocrinology and Metabolism in Oceanside, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Tri-City Endocrinology and Metabolism
    3927 Waring Rd Ste C, Oceanside, CA 92056 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 941-9850
    Pacific Endocrinology
    1855 1st Ave # 200B, San Diego, CA 92101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 432-1033
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego

VAP Lipid Testing
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 09, 2022
    Dr. Strahm is an excellent doctor. She helpful, compassionate and interested in helping you with your help condition. She is very knowledgeable and thinks outside the box. I am very satisfied with her and would recommend her.
    G Jones — Jun 09, 2022
    About Dr. Lisa Strahm, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 18 years of experience
    • English, French, German and Spanish
    • 1952708075
    Education & Certifications

    • UCSD
    • St Mary Hosp-UCLA
    • University Of California Los Angeles-Harbor
    • University Of Berne, Switzerland
    • Ancient Languages
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Strahm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strahm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Strahm has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Strahm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Strahm. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strahm.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strahm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strahm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

