Overview

Dr. Lisa Strahm, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Oceanside, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of Berne, Switzerland and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.



Dr. Strahm works at Tri-City Endocrinology and Metabolism in Oceanside, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.