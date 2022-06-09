Dr. Lisa Strahm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strahm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Strahm, MD
Dr. Lisa Strahm, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Oceanside, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of Berne, Switzerland and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.
Tri-City Endocrinology and Metabolism3927 Waring Rd Ste C, Oceanside, CA 92056 Directions (760) 941-9850
Pacific Endocrinology1855 1st Ave # 200B, San Diego, CA 92101 Directions (619) 432-1033Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr. Strahm is an excellent doctor. She helpful, compassionate and interested in helping you with your help condition. She is very knowledgeable and thinks outside the box. I am very satisfied with her and would recommend her.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 18 years of experience
- English, French, German and Spanish
- 1952708075
- UCSD
- St Mary Hosp-UCLA
- University Of California Los Angeles-Harbor
- University Of Berne, Switzerland
- Ancient Languages
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Strahm has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strahm accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strahm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strahm speaks French, German and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Strahm. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strahm.
